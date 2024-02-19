Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 10.5% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,607,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 10.8% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,678,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

THRM stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $73.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

