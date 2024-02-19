Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,749 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $29.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $33.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

