Comparing Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) & Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Bioventus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -36.21% 1.10% 0.29% Apyx Medical -30.13% -49.46% -30.98%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bioventus and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bioventus currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.17%. Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 165.80%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Bioventus.

Volatility and Risk

Bioventus has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioventus and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $512.12 million 0.70 -$158.70 million ($2.94) -1.54 Apyx Medical $44.51 million 1.81 -$23.18 million ($0.43) -5.40

Apyx Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Bioventus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removing tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include a bone healing system; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of wounds, as well as devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. It also offers hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.