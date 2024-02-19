Comparing ON (NYSE:ONON) & American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW)

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of ON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ON and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON 1 3 14 0 2.72 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

ON currently has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.89%. Given ON’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ON is more favorable than American Rebel.

This table compares ON and American Rebel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON $1.28 billion 15.59 $60.46 million $0.28 113.36 American Rebel $15.27 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

ON has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Profitability

This table compares ON and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON 4.45% 7.34% 4.88% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ON beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

