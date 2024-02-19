Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 178.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCSI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

