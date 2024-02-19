Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 178.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.
