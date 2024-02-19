Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.75.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 45.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,657,000 after acquiring an additional 176,887 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

