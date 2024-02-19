Contrasting Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -106.28% -86.60% TELA Bio -82.43% -198.87% -56.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aethlon Medical and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,277.25%. TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 101.47%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than TELA Bio.

3.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aethlon Medical and TELA Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 7.68 -$12.03 million ($4.99) -0.33 TELA Bio $41.42 million 4.30 -$44.30 million ($2.06) -3.53

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats TELA Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

