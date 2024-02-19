Contrasting Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Independent Bank pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Northern Trust 2 7 3 0 2.08

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Independent Bank and Northern Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Northern Trust has a consensus price target of $83.04, suggesting a potential upside of 3.87%. Given Northern Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 20.34% 16.62% 1.20% Northern Trust 9.14% 12.44% 0.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and Northern Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $290.35 million 1.80 $59.07 million $2.79 8.96 Northern Trust $12.12 billion 1.37 $1.11 billion $5.08 15.74

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Independent Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

