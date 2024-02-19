Cormark Comments on Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $24.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

