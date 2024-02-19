Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VTMX opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.20%.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
