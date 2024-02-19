CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPSH opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.47. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CPS Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

