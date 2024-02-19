Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stake Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $170.21 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $173.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.79 and its 200-day moving average is $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAP

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.