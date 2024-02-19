Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $185,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

