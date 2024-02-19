Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.49%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
