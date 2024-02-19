Critical Analysis: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) versus Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) and Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Tectonic Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 14.89% 9.85% 0.78% Tectonic Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Tectonic Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tectonic Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and Tectonic Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.85%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Tectonic Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Tectonic Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $645.57 million 1.18 $96.09 million $2.29 8.54 Tectonic Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Tectonic Financial.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Tectonic Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services, as well as SBA loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services. The company also provides trust, investment advisory, securities brokerage, factoring, third-party administration, recordkeeping, underwriting, and insurance services. It offers services through various delivery systems, including automated teller machines, mobile banking, and internet banking. Tectonic Financial, Inc. was formerly known as T Acquisition, Inc. and changed its name to Tectonic Financial, Inc. in May 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

