Critical Analysis: Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) vs. Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) and Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Morphic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -207.24% -40.03% -26.29% Morphic N/A -24.37% -23.58%

Risk & Volatility

Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morphic has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $117.00 million 90.29 -$446.35 million N/A N/A Morphic $70.81 million 26.47 -$59.04 million ($3.19) -11.81

This table compares Legend Biotech and Morphic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Morphic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Legend Biotech and Morphic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 2 9 0 2.82 Morphic 0 2 5 0 2.71

Legend Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $82.41, indicating a potential upside of 41.82%. Morphic has a consensus price target of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.57%. Given Morphic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morphic is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Morphic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Morphic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Morphic beats Legend Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia , gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company's products in pipeline include Next Gen a4ß7 Inhibitors for additional potential GI indications, such as EGIDs, pouchitis, etc.; avß8 for the treatment of Myelofibrosis and solid tumor; and fibronectin integrin for pulmonary hypertensive. In addition, it has a license agreement with Janssen to discover and develop novel integrin therapeutics; collaboration agreement with Schrödinger for integrin targets; and license agreement with Children's Medical Center Corporation to develop and commercialize products worldwide for any therapeutic or diagnostic use in humans and veterinary applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

