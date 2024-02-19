Critical Analysis: Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) versus Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sphere 3D and Sentage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $6.08 million 5.26 -$192.80 million ($13.62) -0.16 Sentage $160,000.00 56.38 -$2.56 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere 3D.

0.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -841.11% -419.04% -180.42% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sphere 3D and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sphere 3D currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.22%. Given Sphere 3D’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Sentage.

Summary

Sentage beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, the company offers on-site service and installation, and self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Sentage

(Get Free Report)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.