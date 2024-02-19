Critical Comparison: Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) vs. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Humacyte has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Humacyte and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 291.58 -$11.97 million ($0.87) -5.08 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals $13.48 million 0.63 -$96.78 million ($59.16) -0.10

Analyst Ratings

Humacyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Humacyte and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Humacyte currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.34%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,994.24%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Humacyte.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -124.36% -52.40% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals -590.80% -332.49% -99.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Humacyte beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

