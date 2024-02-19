Critical Comparison: Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) versus APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares APA and Sundance Energy Australia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $12.13 billion 0.80 $3.67 billion $4.88 6.47 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

This is a summary of recent ratings for APA and Sundance Energy Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 2 9 5 1 2.29 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

APA presently has a consensus target price of $44.28, suggesting a potential upside of 40.25%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Risk & Volatility

APA has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 17.62% 92.51% 11.45% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Summary

APA beats Sundance Energy Australia on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

