Crocs, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.43 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

Crocs Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the period. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,215,000 after buying an additional 590,956 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

