Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CROX. KeyCorp started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $118.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.45. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

