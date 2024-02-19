Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a report released on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.69 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.78.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

