CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CAPL stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $833.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 198.12%.
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
