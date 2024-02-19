CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $833.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.57.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 198.12%.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

