Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown Castle in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $108.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $141.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,503,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,386,000 after buying an additional 2,405,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

