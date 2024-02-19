Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 133.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 23,000.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Crown by 46.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $72.26 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

