CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35.
CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
CT Real Estate Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.