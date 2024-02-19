Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $233.71 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $238.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.25.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

