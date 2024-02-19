DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for LCI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn $6.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.00. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LCII opened at $122.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

