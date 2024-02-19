DA Davidson Weighs in on Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

OBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

OBK stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $940.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $45,900,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.14%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

