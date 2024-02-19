Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Datadog in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays raised their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.17, a P/E/G ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19. Datadog has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

