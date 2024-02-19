DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,657 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UDR were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

