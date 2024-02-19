DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 32,460 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,460 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Vale by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 857,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 48,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 79,045 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vale Stock Performance
VALE opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $17.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
