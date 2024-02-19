DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,440 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $86.42 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on BC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

