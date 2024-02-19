DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 513,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after buying an additional 173,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 812,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 114,676 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Incyte

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $57.96 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.