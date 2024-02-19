DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock worth $3,685,899 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.0 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

