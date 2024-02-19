DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,362 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.