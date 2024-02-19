DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in STERIS were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after purchasing an additional 444,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $231.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

