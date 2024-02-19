DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.