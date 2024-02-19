DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 123,601 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 103.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,601 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,871,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Copart by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Copart by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,546 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

