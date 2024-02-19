DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 34,155 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

LOPE stock opened at $130.07 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.83.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

