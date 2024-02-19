DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HP were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in HP by 4.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,498 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in HP by 28.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 403,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.58 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

