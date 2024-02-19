DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.09 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $148.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Hess’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

