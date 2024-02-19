DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.37 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UiPath were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP grew its stake in UiPath by 0.5% during the third quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 1,813,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,216 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in UiPath by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 139,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $24.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

