DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.19 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL opened at $125.53 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average is $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GL. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

