DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,321 shares of company stock valued at $93,154,488. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.0 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,146.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,048.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $944.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $686.46 and a 1-year high of $1,165.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

