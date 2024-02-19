DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 775,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 43.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 69,657 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 101.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.0 %

WTRG opened at $36.19 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.