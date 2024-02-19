DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

NYSE:CSL opened at $341.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.99 and its 200-day moving average is $283.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $350.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

