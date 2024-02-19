DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.86 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,482 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,883,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,274,000 after purchasing an additional 93,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,773,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

DCI opened at $66.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

