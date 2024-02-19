DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,127. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

