DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $120.65.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

