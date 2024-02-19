DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,589 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $566,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 34.5% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 45.9% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 49,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $130.00 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.47.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.28%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.